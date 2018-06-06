A Public Service Announcement courtesy of Cedar Valley Bank & Trust

Indicators of Elder Financial Exploitation

Older Americans hold a high concentration of wealth as compared to the general population. In the instances where elderly individuals experience declining cognitive or physical abilities, they may find themselves more reliant on specific individuals for their physical well-being, financial management, and social interaction. While anyone can be a victim of a financial crime such as identity theft, embezzlement, and fraudulent schemes, certain elderly individuals may be particularly vulnerable.

The following red flags could indicate the existence of elder financial exploitation. This list of red flags identifies only possible signs of illicit activity:

Erratic or unusual banking transactions or changes in banking patterns: Frequent large cash withdrawals, including daily maximum currency withdrawals from an ATM

Sudden non-sufficient fund activity

Uncharacteristic nonpayment for services, which may indicate a loss of funds or access to funds;

Debit transactions that are inconsistent for the elder;

Uncharacteristic attempts to wire large sums of money;

Closing of CDs or accounts without regard to penalties.

Interactions with customers or caregivers:

A caregiver or other individual shows excessive interest in the elder’s finances or assets, does not allow the elder to speak for himself, or is reluctant to leave the elder’s side during conversations;

The elder shows an unusual degree of fear or submissiveness toward a caregiver, or expresses fear of eviction or nursing home placement if money is not given to a caretaker;

The financial institution is unable to speak directly with the elder, despite repeated attempts to contact him or her;

A new caretaker, relative, or friend suddenly begins conducting financial transactions on behalf of the elder without proper documentation.

The elder moves away from existing relationships and toward new associations with other “friends” or strangers;

The elderly individual’s financial management changes suddenly, such as through a change of power of attorney to a different family member or a new individual;

The elderly customer lacks knowledge about his or her financial status, or shows a sudden reluctance to discuss financial matters.

The Facts of Elder Abuse

Elder abuse, the mistreatment or harming of an older person is an injustice that we all need to prevent and address. Here are some facts that everyone should know.