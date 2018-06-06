A Public Service Announcement courtesy of Cedar Valley Bank & Trust
Indicators of Elder Financial Exploitation
Older Americans hold a high concentration of wealth as compared to the general population. In the instances where elderly individuals experience declining cognitive or physical abilities, they may find themselves more reliant on specific individuals for their physical well-being, financial management, and social interaction. While anyone can be a victim of a financial crime such as identity theft, embezzlement, and fraudulent schemes, certain elderly individuals may be particularly vulnerable.
The following red flags could indicate the existence of elder financial exploitation. This list of red flags identifies only possible signs of illicit activity:
Erratic or unusual banking transactions or changes in banking patterns: Frequent large cash withdrawals, including daily maximum currency withdrawals from an ATM
Sudden non-sufficient fund activity
Uncharacteristic nonpayment for services, which may indicate a loss of funds or access to funds;
Debit transactions that are inconsistent for the elder;
Uncharacteristic attempts to wire large sums of money;
Closing of CDs or accounts without regard to penalties.
Interactions with customers or caregivers:
A caregiver or other individual shows excessive interest in the elder’s finances or assets, does not allow the elder to speak for himself, or is reluctant to leave the elder’s side during conversations;
The elder shows an unusual degree of fear or submissiveness toward a caregiver, or expresses fear of eviction or nursing home placement if money is not given to a caretaker;
The financial institution is unable to speak directly with the elder, despite repeated attempts to contact him or her;
A new caretaker, relative, or friend suddenly begins conducting financial transactions on behalf of the elder without proper documentation.
The elder moves away from existing relationships and toward new associations with other “friends” or strangers;
The elderly individual’s financial management changes suddenly, such as through a change of power of attorney to a different family member or a new individual;
The elderly customer lacks knowledge about his or her financial status, or shows a sudden reluctance to discuss financial matters.
The Facts of Elder Abuse
Elder abuse, the mistreatment or harming of an older person is an injustice that we all need to prevent and address. Here are some facts that everyone should know.
- About 1 in 10 Americans age 60+ have experienced abuse.
- Elder abouse is underreported
- The New York State Elder Abuse Prevalence Study found that for every elder abuse case known to programs and agencies, 23.5 were unknown. ln the same study, they examined different types of abuse and found for each case of financial exploitation that reached authorities,44 cases went unreported, The national elder abuse incidence study estimated that only 1 in 14 cases of elder abuse ever comes to the attention of authorities.
- Without accessible, quality health and public services, our population becomes more at risk for abuse as we age.
- The impact of elder abuse is felt by people of all ages.
- The costs of elder abuse are high for the affected individuals and society alike. Elder abuse reduces older people’s participation in the life of our communities. ltalso creates health care and legalcosts,which are often shouldered by public programs like Medicare and Medicaid, and reduces older people’s participation in the life of the community.
- Elder abuse costs victims billions of dollar each year.
- The annual financial loss by victims of elder financial exploitation was estimated to be $2,9 billion in 2009, a 12% increase from 2008.
- Elder abuse is associated with increased rates of hospitalization in the community population.
- Older adults who experienced abuse or neglect were twice as likely to be hospitalized than other older people.
~National Center om Elder Abuse