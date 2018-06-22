The All-American Kids – Cutest Kids Contest, sponsored by the La Porte City Women’s Club, awarded prizes to the top three place winners.

Taking home the first place award of $50 cash in the girls contest was Luna and Sage Sadler. Second place, winning one large pizza and a dozen donuts from Casey’s General Store, was Macy Buckingham. Ellie Becker placed third and received a $10 gift certificate from Tootsie’s Ice Cream & More and a dozen cookies from Casey’s.

In the boys contest, $50 was won by Ethan Paul Amador, who placed first. Mason Stika claimed the second place prize of pizza and donuts, while Cayden Stoneman won the Tootsie’s gift certificate and cookies as the third place finisher.

Top prize in the Patriotic Pets Contest went to Moxie Mehlert, who won a $50 gift certificate from the La Porte City Veterinary Clinic. Second place and winner of one large pizza from Casey’s was Buddy Weber. Petey Keegan placed third, winning and a $10 gift card from Tootsie’s Ice Cream & More and retractable leash and small collar from Urb’s Hardware.

Proceeds from the All-American Cutest Kids and Patriotic Pets contests will benefit the Little Knights Learning Center and USS San Diego American Legion Post #207 (La Porte City).