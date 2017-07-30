Area farmers will have an opportunity to learn ways to enhance their bottom line with a special field day hosted by Nick Meier, Soil Health Partnership Farmer on August 3rd. The field day begins at 10 AM and will conclude at noon. Lunch will be provided for registrants. Area farmers will have an opportunity to learn ways to enhance their bottom line with a special field day hosted by Nick Meier, Soil Health Partnership Farmer on August 3rd. The field day begins at 10 AM and will conclude at noon. Lunch will be provided for registrants. Topics that will be explored include soil health, cover crops and yield potential, cover crops and pests, as well as local resources to help implement cover crops. To register for this field day to learn more about how to make agriculture more sustainable through soil health, logon to soilhealthpartnership.org.
