The Iowa State University Northeast Research and Demonstration Farm near Nashua will host a field day Aug. 25 with information for the upcoming harvest. The field day is free and open to the public. It will run from 1 to 4:15 p.m. at the farm, located at 3321 290th St., Nashua.

Chad Hart, associate professor of economics, will begin the program in the farm’s Borlaug Learning Center, by providing his insights on the grain markets. Shawn Shouse, extension agricultural engineer, follows with tips on grain drying and storage. Farm tours will follow with Alison Robertson, extension plant pathologist, sharing crop disease research results from the farm and their applications, and Bob Hartzler, extension weed management specialist, discussing Iowa’s first season with dicamba-resistant soybeans and other weed management priorities.

The directions to the farm are: from Nashua, at the junction of Highway 218 (Exit 220) and County Road B60, go west on B60 1.1 miles to Windfall Avenue, then south 1 mile to 290th Street, then east 0.2 miles to the farm. CCA credits will be available for field day sessions.