This year Black Hawk County’s Green Scene is again partnering with the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens to offer the 43rd Annual Plant Sale Saturday, May 11th from 9 AM to Noon at the Agriculture Building on the National Cattle Congress grounds, 257 Ansborough Ave, Waterloo. A secret we’d like to share is that there is a members’ presale Friday night from 6-8 PM. Memberships may be purchased at the door. Saturday admission is free. Please bring your own boxes as we may run out.

The plant sale offers proven perennials in addition to new varieties. Plants include: daylilies, hosta, ornamental grasses, vines, ground cover, houseplants, small shrubs, domestic wildflowers, and a full selection of annuals, herbs, and vegetables. Old favorites and new varieties such as the 2019 Perennial of the Year Stachys ‘Hummelo’ (also called betony), Lemon Lime Baptisia, Helleborus ‘Romantic Getaway’, Heuchera ‘Peachberry lce’, Heucherella ‘Catching Fire’, and Nepeta’ Cat’s Pajamas’ will be offered. Exciting varieties of hosta, such as the 2019 Hosta of the Year ‘Lakeside Paisley Print’, ‘Yankee Blue’, ‘Diamond Lake’, ‘Etched Glass’, ‘Pocketful of Sunshine’, ‘Rainbows End’, ‘Wiggles and Squiggles’, ‘Waterslide’, ‘Fire lsland’, ‘Fraying Hands’, ‘Blue lvory’, ‘Earth Angel’ will be among those offered, subject to greenhouse supply.

Labeled plant donations can be dropped off at the sale barn May 6-9 starting at 10 AM. Please label bags of plants with variety and color if possible. Our volunteers are happy to dig and/or pick up plants from gardens in Black Hawk County. Please call Brian (319-269-2549) to schedule a collection date for your plants. Volunteers are needed during the week from 10 AM to 5 PM to pot, water, label, dig, and haul plants. In addition, volunteers are needed during the sale to work as cashiers, assistants at tables, and helping customers. Call Yvonne (319-404-8791) to volunteer.

After 43 years, this will be the final plant sale hosted by Green Scene. We have raised almost a million dollars for local tree planting efforts. To ensure funds into the future, we have established an endowment at Community Foundation of Northeast lowa. Please donate in order to keep tree planting efforts alive in the community.

Green Scene is a 100% volunteer powered nonprofit organization that has contributed almost one million dollars to Black Hawk County for tree plantings and county beautification projects. Our organization began in response to tree loss from Dutch Elm disease, and continues today as our community replaces trees lost to Emerald Ash Borer. Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanic Gardens strives to enhance the quality of life for all individuals through horticulture.