According to IowaAging.gov, about 350,000 Iowans are informal caregivers.

Life expectancy for Americans continues to increase, so it is more and more likely that most adults will end up caring for an elderly parent or relative. Care does not have to mean that the person lives in your home. It may mean that you provide transportation or other services to a person who still lives in their own home. For most working Americans, this still requires flexible work schedules or using personal leave days, sometimes without pay.

The Finances of Caregiving is a series of workshops including the development of a notebook of financial records, presentations, case studies and discussion. Topics covered include understanding wills, living wills, durable power of attorney for health and finances, planning for retirement, and care options. Another lesson will identify the many varieties of care from support in the home, adult day care, residential care or more advanced off site care. Many families struggle with knowing how to pay for care, access benefits or know how the difference between Medicare and Medicaid. Jeannette Mukayisire, the Human Sciences Specialist focusing on Family Finance will lead all five lessons and guide participants to creating such a plan for their family.

The Finances of Caregiving workshop will be offered on Thursday afternoons from 1:30-3:30 PM, beginning January 11th through February 8, 2018 at the Landmark Commons in Waterloo. Register by calling the office at 319-882-4275. A registration fee of $35.00 will need to be paid by cash or check when registering.