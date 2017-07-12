FINISHING TOUCHES – In the 400 block of Main Street, the addition of awnings on the La Porte City FFA Historical & Ag Museum (above) and the Craft Plumbing & Heating (below) complete the new looks of their respective façades. Similarly, A Cut on Main (see bottom photo) in the 300 block now also sports an awning. A $480,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, matched by the City of La Porte City and property owners of select downtown buildings, has transformed the building fronts in the 200, 300 and 400 blocks of Main Street. With just a few change orders left to complete, the City anticipates a public celebration of this major project sometime next month. Photos by Mike Whittlesey.