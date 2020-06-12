La Porte City residents are reminded that Ordinance 533 restricts the use of fireworks inside city limits to the following dates and times:

The use of fireworks in La Porte City is legal from June 22 – July 8 and from December 15 – January 3. State law, which allows local communities to adopt more restrictive ordinances, allows for the use of fireworks between the dates of June 1 – July 8 and December 10 – January 3.

Ordinance 533 also sets the hours fireworks may be used on those dates, allowing them to be set off between 9 AM and 10 PM, except on the following dates:

1. On July 4 and the Saturdays and Sundays immediately preceding and following July 4, fireworks may be used between 9 AM and 11 PM.

2. On December 31, fireworks may be legally used in La Porte City between the hours of 9 AM and 12:30 AM on the immediately following day.

3. On the Saturdays and Sundays immediately preceding and following December 31, fireworks may be used between the hours of 9 AM and 11 PM.