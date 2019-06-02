As summer approaches, La Porte City residents are reminded that the City restricts the use of fireworks inside city limits to the following dates and times.

The use of fireworks in La Porte City is legal from June 22 – July 8 and from December 15 – January 3. The City has also set the hours fireworks may be used on those dates, allowing them to be set off between 9 AM and 10 PM, except on the following dates:

On July 4 and the Saturdays and Sundays immediately preceding and following July 4, fireworks may be used between 9 AM and 11 PM.

On December 31, fireworks may be legally used in La Porte City between the hours of 9 AM and 12:30 AM on the immediately following day.

On the Saturdays and Sundays immediately preceding and following December 31, fireworks may be used between the hours of 9 AM and 11 PM.