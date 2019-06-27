Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County has sets of fishing poles available for schools, youth groups and other non-profits working with youth to borrow with Fish Iowa!

Fish Iowa! combines physical education, health, biology, geography, and family and consumer sciences into a program that focuses on fishing. Designed for use in formal settings with middle school through senior high students, it easily adapts to non-formal programs such as camps, scout outings, etc. Fish Iowa! works with students with all levels of abilities.

A $25.00 deposit and fishing pole checkout agreement need to be completed. The deposit will be returned when the poles are returned. To learn more please contact the Black Hawk County Extension office at 319-234-6811.