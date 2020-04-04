Book Review by Mike Whittlesey

There is much to see and learn in Tom Elpel’s Five Months on the Missouri River: Paddling a Dugout Canoe. Readers of The Progress Review may recall a lengthy series of blog posts published last year as Elpel led a small expedition that paddled the more than 2,000 mile length of the Missouri River from Three Forks, Montana to St. Louis, Missouri.

While the published blog posts were limited to a handful of photos and a relatively brief description of each week’s activities on and around the river, Elpel’s 274 page book offers plenty of room to accommodate hundreds of beautiful color photographs and a narrative that takes the reader on an epic modern-day adventure as five men (and a stray dog found along the way) navigate the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail.

An author, educator and conservationist, Elpel is proud to admit he’s never had a 9-5 job. His life experiences, which include teaching and writing about wilderness survival skills, in addition to once walking 500 miles across the state of Montana and building his own passive solar stone and log “dream home,” make him uniquely qualified to lead a five month camping expedition by way of custom-carved dugout canoe. While two words that might best describe him are “roam free,” Elpel’s trip down the Missouri River was not a quest in search of adrenaline-seeking thrills.

“From the outset I envisioned our expedition like a car camping trip, touring national parks. We substituted canoes for cars and float down the river, stopping to see sites of natural or historical interest along the way,” he writes.

“Other people can revel in the thrill of the wind whipping past their faces while sky-diving or bungie jumping. I’ll revel in the thrill of finding and photographing wildflowers I’ve never seen before.”

Had he been content to produce a book containing only photographs, the volume would have been a success, such is the quality of the images captured on his journey. The brilliant sunrises and sunsets, vibrant flowers, plants and wildlife, along with scenic images of the river and its natural surroundings are augmented nicely with photographs of the many historic stops the group made along the way. Near the river, the number of parks, natural resource areas, libraries and other places dedicated to the travels of Lewis and Clark and the Native Americans that once roamed the plains is impressive. Taking five months to travel and explore the Missouri River gave Elpel and the members of the Corps of Rediscovery the time to visit many of them. The resulting book treats readers to vivid images of these destinations, enticing them to explore a host of learning opportunities associated with the region.

While the reader can spend hours admiring the photography in Five Months on the Missouri River, it is the narrative accompanying it that makes this book so special. The expedition is described in chronological order, beginning with a “Genesis of a Dream,” which tells the interesting story about how the journey came to be and the creation of Elpel’s dugout canoe, the Belladonna Beaver. From there, he describes the sights and sounds of the expedition as the group made its way down the river. Though the Corps of Rediscovery’s path reversed the initial route followed by Lewis and Clark, who left St. Louis is 1804 bound ultimately for the Pacific Ocean, the spirit of their connection with the famous explorers is keenly felt throughout the book. Each new section begins with a quote from the detailed journals kept by Capt. Meriwether Lewis and other members of the exploration party. Elpel often uses the words recorded over 200 years ago as themes that weave imagery, history, ecology and humor into an informative and enjoyable read. Taking the reader on an ultimate five month field trip, Tom Elpel, the master educator, is at his best teaching and entertaining as he writes about the trip of a lifetime. His description of how the 2019 expedition would be led offers an example of how past and present are seamlessly woven together:

“Members of the Corps of Discovery were hand-picked by Lewis and Clark from many applicants. They chose the strongest, most-skilled, and experienced men who were also single. Maintaining discipline initially proved challenging among this small army of young, restless men, especially during the winter of 1803-1804, before the official launch of the expedition. Several men were court-martialed and flogged there or after the expedition began. Over time, however, the expedition bonded together towards a common mission.”

“Selecting a crew to join me for the Missouri River Corps of Rediscovery required a non-military approach. Flogging a crew member would not be tolerated by them, me, or the law.”

As the author of a book on botany that still serves as a college textbook in several institutions of higher learning, Elpel’s love for the identification and use of plants for food and medicinal purposes is evident throughout the book. Dozens of images of the plants the expedition saw and used are included for the reader’s enjoyment. For those with an interest in science, his documentation of plants also includes their scientific names as a reference.

Not content only to savor the close bond he feels with the land and water, Elpel’s thoughts and observations include commentaries that encourage the reader to reflect on how our world has changed over time and the role each person plays in the conservation of natural resources.

“Funny how the rugged, wild landscape Lewis disdained is now what we treasure. Seven generations after his passing, we have carved up nearly every arable piece of land for roads and farms and cities, leaving only the most inhospitable scraps of wilderness in their pristine state. So precious is this wasteland of rocky cliffs that tour boats ply the river daily as tourists throng to see a remnant of the untouched world,” he notes while describing the passage from Holter Lake to Gates of the Mountains in his home state of Montana.

Five Months on the Missouri River is a beautifully told and illustrated story about a trip that, in today’s world, most people would or could not take. It is a book the reader can come back to again and again, not only to enjoy the visual imagery, but also to find a bit of wit and wisdom that brings needed perspective to everyday life.

As the Corps of Rediscovery made their way down the Missouri River, they met a number of people described by Elpel as “river angels.” As he writes about these encounters, the reader is uplifted by the many examples of generosity and acts of good will, as complete strangers open their hearts (and sometimes their homes) to assist the expedition in countless ways. Summing up the experience, Elpel concludes, “…it was a great privilege to paddle through the heart of America, see beautiful scenery, study our history, and meet some of the nicest people on the planet.”

Five Months on the Missouri River: Paddling a Dugout Canoe, by Thomas J. Elpel, ia available online at www.HOPSPress.com. The current price is $24, a savings of $12 off the $36 list price.