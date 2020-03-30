La Porte City Utilities will begin its annual spring flushing of the town’s water mains on Monday, April 6, starting on the west end of La Porte City. Hydrant flushing is done to remove rust or sediment present and will continue daily until all city hydrants are flushed. Customers are reminded that some discoloration of the water may occur during this time.
