A conversation with Frank Yiannas

Editor’s Note: Frank Yiannas is the Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response and the principal advisor to FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn in the development and execution of policies related to food safety.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been assuring the American public that there is no nationwide shortage of food, that local outages of certain products are the result of unprecedented demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, there are reports of food plants closing because of illnesses and farmers dumping milk and plowing under crops because their customers, including restaurants and schools, have been closed by social distancing mandates. Will these actions lead to food shortages?

Q: I’m still seeing empty store shelves more than a month after the pandemic started changing our lives. How can you say there are no shortages?

I understand the concerns because I’ve seen the same thing when I go to my local grocery store with foods like flour, pasta and some canned goods. These shortages are temporary because of unprecedented consumer demand, not a lack of the food system’s ability to produce, process and deliver food.

The retail supply chain remains strong. For those products that have been out of stock, manufacturers and retailers of both human and animal foods are working around the clock to replenish shelves. And we are working closely with the food industry to monitor for disruptions in the supply chain that could cause shortages and to work on solutions to help avoid that.

I know these are uncertain times. But we continue to advise consumers that there is no need to buy more food than you need for a week or two for your family and pets and to leave some for others.

Q: With meat processing plants closing down, what does this mean for food safety?

I want to reassure you that the U.S. food supply remains safe for both people and animals. There is NO evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19. The virus that causes COVID-19 causes respiratory illnesses and is much more likely to be spread through person-to-person transmission.

I am aware that some processing plants closed when employees tested positive for COVID-19. However, because of the way the virus is transmitted, we do not anticipate that food products would need to be recalled or be withdrawn from the market if a person who works on a farm or in a food facility tests positive for COVID-19.

Q: With the plant closures and farmers plowing under their crops, are there food shortages on the horizon?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and FDA are working closely with federal partners and the food industry to monitor the supply for nation-wide and regional shortages, which we are not seeing now. It is important to remember that food production and manufacturing are widely dispersed throughout the United States. If one facility closes, there are other facilities that manufacture the same type of product that can help fill the demand.

There has been a lot of wasted food because the pandemic has temporarily, but significantly, disrupted the marketplace. Restaurants, hotels, schools and other entities that purchased food from farms and facilities have had to close their dining facilities. The reports of milk being dumped, and fields being plowed over are due to this imbalance in the food supply chain. Farmers and manufacturers are working to change their normal distribution channels to redirect foods that would normally be destined for use at restaurants and other retail operations for sale within grocery stores.

Q: What is FDA doing to help divert this excess food directly to consumers?

There is plenty of food; it’s just not in all the right places based on disruptions to supply chains and markets. For example, flour that is in short supply in five-pound bags at the grocery store may be available to restaurants and bakeries in 50-pound bags. We are having conversations now with federal partners and industry stakeholders, including food banks, to do all that we can to help ensure that safe and available food doesn’t go to waste.

Further, FDA has taken steps to provide flexibility with packaging and labeling requirements in an effort to reduce food waste in these difficult times. We have released guidance documents to help clear the path to the retail market for certain foods. These include providing restaurants and food manufacturers with flexibility regarding nutrition and menu labeling, as well as paving the way for shell eggs that would normally go to restaurants or for further processing to be sold directly to consumers by retail outlets.

Q: Are there any lessons learned that will inform FDA’s work in the years to come?

Yes. I think health and safety are going to be even more important in the “new normal” that follows the pandemic. One aspect of this is that consumers are increasingly going to want to know more about their food – where it was grown or produced and what measures have been taken to ensure that it is safe for them to eat.

I also think some of the challenges we have been facing show the importance of having a dynamic, inter-operable, smarter food system that allows foods to be used when and where they are needed.

As part of our New Era of Smarter Food safety initiative, we want to enable a more digital, traceable food system. This type of food system will increase transparency and resiliency. For example, it could help us anticipate and prepare us to address the kind of supply-chain imbalances that we are seeing now.

Q: What do you want consumers to know about food safety in the long term?

We will get through this together and will be better, stronger, and more resilient than ever.