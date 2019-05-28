The La Porte City Police Association is hosting a Health & Safety Fair Sunday, June 2nd from 11-2 PM. The Health & Safety Fair is a summer kickoff to encourage everyone of all ages of healthy and safe living habits. Included in the fair will be a bike rodeo, giveaways including helmets and bicycles, emergency vehicle tours, free will donation lunch and snow cones, games and more.

Children that wish to participate in the bike rodeo should bring their own bicycles and helmets.

For additional information about the La Porte City Health and Safety Fair, please visit the La Porte City, Iowa Police Department Facebook page.

La Porte City Health and Safety Fair Participating Vendors

