The La Porte City Police Association is hosting a Health & Safety Fair Sunday, June 2nd from 11-2 PM. The Health & Safety Fair is a summer kickoff to encourage everyone of all ages of healthy and safe living habits. Included in the fair will be a bike rodeo, giveaways including helmets and bicycles, emergency vehicle tours, free will donation lunch and snow cones, games and more.
Children that wish to participate in the bike rodeo should bring their own bicycles and helmets.
For additional information about the La Porte City Health and Safety Fair, please visit the La Porte City, Iowa Police Department Facebook page.
La Porte City Health and Safety Fair Participating Vendors
Air Care
Arbonne
Be the Change Group Fitness
BeneYou
Black Hawk County Conservation
Damsel in Defense
DoTerra
Girls Scouts
Hawkins Memorial Library
Henniger Electric
INRCOG
JADCO Dance
Knights Wrestling Club
Knights Youth Hoops
Knox Blocks Foundation
Brittany Koch – The Car Seat Mama
La Porte City FFA Ag Museum
La Porte City Fire & EMS
La Porte City Soccer
La Porte City Utilities
La Porte City Youth Football
LPC Connect
Northeast Iowa Family Practice
Peoples Community Health Clinic
Seishin Ryu Karate
Shaklee
UAW