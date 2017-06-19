In 2014 marimba soloist Matthew Coley began the Heartland Marimba Festival to celebrate the marimba, its history, and its performers and music. Each year the Festival has grown and in 2017 it now encompasses the Heartland Marimba Collective, a summer touring group of professionals/apprentices performing in eleven cities across the heartland. Artists Matthew Coley, Scott Eiklenborg, Jaime Esposito, and Bridget Olenik will take the stage at 7 PM on Wednesday, June 21 in the Union High School auditorium and present a free concert for the public’s enjoyment. In 2014 marimba soloist Matthew Coley began the Heartland Marimba Festival to celebrate the marimba, its history, and its performers and music. Each year the Festival has grown and in 2017 it now encompasses the Heartland Marimba Collective, a summer touring group of professionals/apprentices performing in eleven cities across the heartland. Artists Matthew Coley, Scott Eiklenborg, Jaime Esposito, and Bridget Olenik will take the stage at 7 PM on Wednesday, June 21 in the Union High School auditorium and present a free concert for the public’s enjoyment. If you are unable to attend this concert but would like to hear their fun and festive selection of music including tangos, ragtime, patriotic music, and classical favorites, the group will be performing Tuesday, June 27 at the Brown Derby Ballroom, located at 618 Sycamore St. in Waterloo. More information can be found at www.HeartlandMarimbaFestival.com