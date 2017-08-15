On September 12, voters will go to the polls to fill four seats on the Union Community Board of Directors. This year marks the final school board election that will be held in September. Beginning in 2019, the election of school board candidates will be conducted as part of the general election ballot on the first Tuesday in November, a move that should result in a savings for taxpayers.

Four candidates have declared their intention to seek a seat on the Union Community School District Board of Directors. Each is running unopposed. Kristi Martin of Buckingham, Darrell DeWinter and Kevin Sash, each of La Porte City, are seeking four year terms. Brandon Paine of La Porte City, is seeking to fill the seat vacated by Joe Connolly, a term that expires in 2019. Of the four candidates, DeWinter and Sash are incumbents seeking re-election.