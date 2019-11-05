By Tim J. Mitchell

Four Union High School vocalists have been chosen to perform at the All-State Vocal Music Festival. This is the highest honor a high school musician in the State of Iowa can receive.

Henry Powers, Senior Bass I, son of Marty and George Powers, was selected for the second consecutive year. First time honorees include Natalie Tecklenburg, senior Soprano II, daughter of Joe and Shary Tecklenburg; Riley Davis, senior Tenor II, son of Rebecca and Scott Davis; and Sunshine Gray, Junior Alto I, daughter of Todd and Angela Gray.

Selected for the recall round was Tyson Fleshner, junior tenor II, son of Travis and Stacy Fleshner. These students are under the direction of Tim J. Mitchell.

This year’s festival takes place November 21-23 and will be recorded by Iowa Public Television for broadcast over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Tickets are $23.00 each may be purchased by phone with MasterCard, Visa or American Express at 800-745-3000, or online at www.ticketmaster.com or any Iowa Ticketmaster outlets. All orders may be subject to convenience fees. A group rate of $20.00 per ticket is allowed for groups of 20 or more sold to a single purchaser.