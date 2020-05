Cecil and Judy Frank of La Porte City will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at a later date.

Cecil Frank and Judy Buehner were married May 22, 1960, at Calvary Evangelical United Brethren Church in Waterloo, Iowa.

Their family includes Diane and the late Bob Hendrickson of Waterloo and Deb and Ken Miller of Mount Auburn, as well as three grandsons.