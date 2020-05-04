Frank Philip “Phil” Sproule, 82 of La Porte City, Iowa, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home of cancer.

He was born Aug 19, 1937 in Villisca, IA, son of John and Ila Mae (Philips) Sproule. Frank married Betty Colbert in 1958, they were later divorced. He married Janet (Miller) Wilson on December 21, 1974.

He graduated from Griswold High School in 1955 and the University of Northern Iowa in 1959 with a Bachelor of Arts and Master’s Degree in Business Administration and Distributive Education. With a love of teaching, he taught in Milwaukee, WI, the Orange School system, East High School, La Porte City School system and North Iowa Area Community College before starting his own Consulting business, TTI Atlanta, while living in Atlanta over 25 years. He was a consultant to numerous major Georgia corporations providing initial client assessments, management of interpersonal relationships and performed on-site professional motivational training with corporations throughout the United States.

Frank is survived by his wife, Janet of La Porte City; one daughter, Julie (Jim) Oetken of Flower Mound, Texas; three sons, Jim Sproule of Tumwater, WA, Jody and Robert (Dana) Wilson of La Porte City; ten grandchildren, Dustin (Celia) and Tyler Sproule of Yuma, AZ, Nick Deuel of Olympia, WA, Hailey Sproule of Olympia, WA, Emma Oetken of Flower Mound, Texas, Jake (Shelly) Wilson of La Porte City, IA, Hannah (Brandt) Becker of La Porte City, IA, Luke, Emma, & Elli Wilson all of La Porte City, IA; three great granddaughters, Skylee and Ivy Sproule of Yuma, AZ, and Autumn Sproule of Olympia, WA and a brother Jack (Geri) Sproule of Washington, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to the Pandemic Covid-19 virus gathering restrictions, a private family graveside inurnment will be held at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery. A video of the service will be posted to the funeral home website.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.

La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 606 E. Main St. La Porte City, Iowa 50651. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

He was a dedicated educator and said a teacher tells you where to look but not what to find. Frank enjoyed the corporate business world in Atlanta, GA and did consulting and training seminars in the areas of understanding behaviors, team building, communication styles and employee retention. He loved his family, friends and students and had a gift of never meeting a stranger he couldn’t talk to which touched the lives of all he knew.