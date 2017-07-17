La Porte City Police Chief Larry Feaker addressed participants at a fraud protection workshop hosted by LPC Connect on July 11. The event focused on learning how to spot a scam, report it to the proper authorities, and help bring crooks to justice. LPC Connect, a provider of communications services for La Porte City, Mt. Auburn and the surrounding rural community since 1907, offers a number of services that help protect consumers from fraudulent telephone and online activities. Photo by Jane Whittlesey.
