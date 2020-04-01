Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Hi, I’m Sprout, a young (about 12 weeks), male Brussels Griffon and Terrier mix who arrived here at Cedar Bend as a stray. Folks here think I have a “happy, sweet, playful and goofy” disposition. Please contact Cedar Bend Humane Society by phone at (319) 232-6887 if you are interested in adopting me.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com