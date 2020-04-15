Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

My name is Izzi and I arrived at Cedar Bend through a partnering animal rescue organization. I am about 9 months old and prefer a home WITHOUT cats or children. I am FULL of energy and do know how to sit on command. My vaccinations are up-to-date, I’ve been spayed and ready to share my energetic, sweet, goofy, happy nature with those who love me. Please call Cedar Bend at 319-232-6887 if interested in adopting me.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com