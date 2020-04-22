Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Hi, I’m Dixie, a 2 year old female, Anatolian Shepherd mix dog, looking for a new home. My vaccinations are up-to-date and I prefer a home without children, as I am a bit timid. I arrived at Cedar Bend through a partnering animal rescue organization and I do know how to sit on command. I am sweet, with a playful, curious disposition. Please call Cedar Bend if you’d like to meet me.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com