Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Meet Victoria. Victoria came to Cedar Bend as an owner surrender and is about 10 years old. She is a Domestic Short Hair whose vaccinations are up-to-date and is spayed. She is happy, cuddly, sweet with a dose of curiosity and is ready for a new home.

Please contact Cedar Bend Humane Society at 319-232-6887 if you are interested in making Victoria a part of your family.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com