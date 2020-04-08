Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

My name is Crush and I arrived at Cedar Bend as a stray. I am a male adult (about 4 years of age) Domestic Short Hair feline.

My vaccinations are up-to-date and I am ready for a family to love. I am a curious guy, who can’t wait to cuddle and snuggle with my favorite peeps. For more details. please call Cedar Bend at (319) 232-6887 before coming out for a visit.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com