Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Zena is a large adult female Dogue de Bordeaux who came to Cedar Bend after her family moved and couldn’t take her with them. She is 3, and knows how to sit, shake and lay down. Zena has a super sweet personality and has lived with children newborn to 7 and was wonderful, but NO cats please! If interested, please contact Cedar Bend Adoptions at 319-232-6887.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com