Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Hi, I’m Cinnamon, a female Cattle Dog/German Shepherd mix sweetheart. I came to Cedar Bend through a partnering animal rescue organization and they think I’m about four years old. I am a curious, happy, kinda goofy girl who is fun to have around. Please come out and visit!

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com