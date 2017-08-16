Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Rupert (about 3 years old) was brought to Cedar Bend after being found as a stray in the local Cedar Valley. He is an easy going boy who loves to lounge around. He has a beautiful coat and gentle demeanor. He has done well with other cats and people of all ages. He doesn’t mind being independent, but he also likes to be petted and sit in your lap. Rupert may require some regular grooming and brushing to assure his coat does not get matted. His adoption fee is $35.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com