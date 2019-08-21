Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

My name is Willow and I came to Cedar Bend as an owner surrender. I am about 3 years of age and a female, Domestic Short Hair cat whose vaccinations are up-to-date and have been spayed. Folks here describe me as sweet, cuddly, happy cat with a curious disposition (whatever that means!). Stop out and visit soon!

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com