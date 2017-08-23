Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Faith is about 3 years old. She is a shy girl, however, she warms up quickly. It is unclear what happened to Faith in the past, however, when she arrived she had large scars on her body and ears that resembled some kind of burn This being said, it will likely take Faith a little extra time to trust people. Faith is a sweet girl who has done well with kids while at the shelter. She just needs some TLC and love. Faith would prefer to be the only pet in the home, if possible. She loves to soak up all the attention that she can! Her adoption fee is $190.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com