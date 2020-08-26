Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Chumlee is an adult male (about 5 years old) Domestic Short Hair Mix cat who arrived at Cedar Bend as a stray. Chumlee is a cuddle bug who will make a great lap cat. He is very tolerant about being held and will snuggle right up in your arms. For more information, please call CBHS adoptions at 319-232-6887.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com