Gerald arrived here at Cedar Bend through a partnering animal rescue organization and is being treated for heartworms. He’s about 2 years old and sits and shakes upon command. Gerald is a big happy boy who doesn’t realize his size and needs to learn some manners. He jumps up a lot so a home with older children would be best. When happy or excited he curls his lips back and gives you a unique doggy smile. Please call CBHS adoptions at 319-232-6887 if you’d like more information.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com