Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Hi! I’m Irene, an adult female Calico cat who arrived at Cedar Bend as a stray. I’m about 7 years of age (give or take a few) whose vaccinations are up-to-date and ready to be you BFF (best friend forever!). Staff here think I have a cuddly, sweet, affectionate disposition and do have a curious nature. Come out and meet me at The Bend – perhaps you’ll find a friend in me or another of my feline friends.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com