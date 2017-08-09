Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Flash is about 4 years old and is a nervous, quiet boy who needs some reassurance. He is a bit fearful of strangers, and would do best with someone who will give him some extra time to adjust. He is very shy, and takes a bit of coaxing to walk on a leash. He does well with most dogs, and would likely do well with children who were respectful towards him. He is very shy, and would do best in a quiet home; one that has plenty of TLC. He will melt your heart. His adoption fee is $190.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com