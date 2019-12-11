Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

My name is Ebenezer and I am a young male (about 8 months old) Domestic with medium length hair (gray & white). My vaccinations are up to date, I am neutered, having come to Cedar Bend as a stray. My adoption fee includes worming, microchip and a start on a flea/tick prevention program. Come out for a visit soon!

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com