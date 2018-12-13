Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

My name is Pilgrim and I am adult, female Australian Shepherd mix. I arrived at Cedar Bend through a partnering animal rescue organization. Staff members here think I am a curious, adventurous, goofy and sweet one year old, who is up-to-date on vaccinations. My adoption fee is $190.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com