Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Chomper and his siblings were born at Cedar Bend after their mother was brought in as a stray. The puppies are now 8 weeks old, and are searching for a loving home! I’m the only brindle colored puppy out of the litter. I love to play with Lola and Jazzy. I have also been introduced to potty training pads and I do pretty well with them! I have been raised around two other dogs and I like cats! My adoption fee is $250 includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, worming, microchip, and a start on flea/tick prevention.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com