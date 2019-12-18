Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

I may be a bit shy, but my name is Dom and I am a small adult male Chihuahua mix who is looking for a loving home, preferable without children. My vaccinations are up-to-date and I came to Cedar Bend as an owner surrender. I’m about 2 years old and have a sweet, curious, although sometimes shy disposition and want to be your forever friend.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com