Celina was brought to Cedar Bend after being found as a stray. Celina is about 2 years old and is a shy girl who would do best in a quiet home. She enjoys having a small, quiet place that can be her “safe” place. She doesn’t mind being held and petted, however, if she gets scared, she would prefer to hide. Celina is a sweet, gentle girl who needs a little bit of time to warm up. Can you give this sweet girl some TLC? Her adoption fee is $35.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com