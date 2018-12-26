Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Meet JuiceBox: JuiceBox is a 10 week old male kitten who arrived at Cedar Bend as a stray. We think he is a playful, happy, sweet, affectionate boy that would make a great companion. My adoption fee is $35, which includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, worming, microchip and started on a flea/tick prevention.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com