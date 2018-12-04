Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

My name is Kendra and I came to Cedar bend as a stray. I am about 8 months old and am up-to-date on vaccinations and am spayed. I’m an affectionate, cuddly, curious ball of fur who would love to be someone’s lovable lap cat. My adoption fee is $35, which includes worming, microchip and started on a flea/tick prevention.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com