Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Reya is a Champagne colored, adult female D’Argent rabbit. Reya was brought in to Cedar Bend with her best pal, Danny. Both Danny and Reya are spayed/neutered. They are a sweet pair, but can be a little shy at first. They would love to be adopted together, if possible. Adoption fee is $15 for pair (cage not included).

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com