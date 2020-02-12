Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Poindexter here. I am a senior (about 11 years of age) Domestic Short Hair cat, looking for a friend/family to love. My vaccinations are up-to-date, I’m neutered and arrived at Cedar Bend as an owner surrender. I’m a calm, cuddly, happy and a little curious at times kind of guy who would like to share a piece of your heart. Come out and visit!

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com