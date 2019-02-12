Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Princess is a female Plott Hound mix, about 1 year old, whose vaccinations are up-to-date. She arrived at Cedar Bend through a partnering animal rescue organization. She is full of energy and has a sweet, playful, adventurous and energetic spirit. Her adoption fee is $190. For more details, contact Cedar Bend Humane Society at 319-232-6887.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com