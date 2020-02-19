Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

My name is Victor (or you can call me Vic) and I am a Dogue de Bordeaux/Pit Bull Terrier mix who is looking for love. I came to Cedar Bend through a partnering animal rescue organization and I do prefer a home without cats. I’m about six years old and now how to sit on command. Folks here say I have a sweet, affectionate, goofy, playful disposition. Stop out for a visit!

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com