Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Hi! My name is Max and I’m about a year old. I arrived at Cedar Bend as a stray and am a playful, sweet, goofy and curious kind of guy. My adoption fee is $35 which includes neuter, vaccinations, worming, microchip and started on a flea/tick prevention.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com