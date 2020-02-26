Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

I’m Huey, an adult male (about a year old) Coonhound Mix who is looking for a home in the Cedar Valley. I came from a partnering animal rescue organization and am full of energy. I’m a smart cookie, who knows how to sit, shake, and lay down on command and wants to be your best friend. Come for a visit and see if we make a good match.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com