Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Hi – Astrid here! I am a female American Bulldog mix, and am about 5 years old. I am up-to-date on vaccinations, spayed and prefer a home WITHOUT cats. I arrived at Cedar Bend as a stray and know how to sit and lay down on command. Folks here describe me as “sweet, calm, affectionate and curious.” Come out and see for yourself whether we would make a good match!

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com