My name is Fee Fee and I came to Cedar Bend as a stray. I am about a year old and am a female, Calico cat. I am a sweet, cuddly, affectionate and adventurous young lass that would love to have you visit and see if I would make a good addition to your family. My adoption fee is $35, which includes spay, vaccinations, worming, microchip and start on a flea/tick prevention program.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com