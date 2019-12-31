Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

My name is Sammy and I am a Yorkshire Terrier mix who came to Cedar Bend as an owner surrender. I am a small male, about 12 years old who still has a high energy level and will sit on command. The good folks here at Cedar Bend say I am “excited, energetic, sweet, goofy with high energy.” Please stop out for a visit and maybe take me home 🙂

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com